Potomac Bancshares (OTCMKTS:PTBS) Stock Price Passes Above 50-Day Moving Average of $16.85

Potomac Bancshares, Inc. (OTCMKTS:PTBS)’s stock price passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $16.85 and traded as high as $17.55. Potomac Bancshares shares last traded at $17.54, with a volume of 7,493 shares trading hands.

The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $16.85 and a 200-day moving average price of $15.00.

Potomac Bancshares Company Profile (OTCMKTS:PTBS)

Potomac Bancshares, Inc engages in the provision of banking services. The firm grants banking solutions including commercial, financial, agricultural, and residential and consumer loans to customers. It also offers deposit products to the market areas as loans such as non-interest-bearing and interest bearing checking accounts, savings accounts and certificates of deposit in various terms.

