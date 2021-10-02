Power Index Pool Token (PIPT) Price Reaches $3.53 on Top Exchanges

Power Index Pool Token (CURRENCY:PIPT) traded up 3.5% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on October 2nd. Power Index Pool Token has a market cap of $705,710.10 and $41,032.00 worth of Power Index Pool Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Power Index Pool Token coin can currently be bought for $3.53 or 0.00007372 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Power Index Pool Token has traded 13.4% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002088 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.04 or 0.00002164 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $32.57 or 0.00068006 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 7.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $51.50 or 0.00107532 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 11.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $70.63 or 0.00147466 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $48,027.44 or 1.00278011 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3,311.69 or 0.06914582 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.21 or 0.00002526 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Power Index Pool Token Profile

Power Index Pool Token’s total supply is 199,884 coins. Power Index Pool Token’s official website is app.powerpool.finance/#/mainnet/pools/shared/0xb2B9335791346E94245DCd316A9C9ED486E6dD7f . Power Index Pool Token’s official Twitter account is @powerpoolcvp and its Facebook page is accessible here

