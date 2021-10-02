Power Ledger (POWR) Market Cap Reaches $133.42 Million

Power Ledger (CURRENCY:POWR) traded up 0.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on October 2nd. Power Ledger has a total market capitalization of $133.42 million and $17.41 million worth of Power Ledger was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Power Ledger has traded down 4.5% against the U.S. dollar. One Power Ledger coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.29 or 0.00000653 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About Power Ledger

Power Ledger (POWR) is a coin. It launched on June 3rd, 2017. Power Ledger’s total supply is 999,506,123 coins and its circulating supply is 457,485,997 coins. Power Ledger’s official Twitter account is @PowerLedger_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Power Ledger is /r/powerledger . The official message board for Power Ledger is medium.com/power-ledger . The official website for Power Ledger is powerledger.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Power Ledger is a decentralized energy exchange platform. It incorporates energy applications, such as a P2P energy trading application that allows businesses to host trading on the platform. This technology enables the sale of surplus renewable energy generated at residential and commercial developments (including multi-unit/multi-tenanted) connected to existing electricity distribution networks, or within micro-grids. POWR is an Ethereum-based token that fuels the Power Ledger Ecosystem. POWR tokens serve as access permission tokens, allowing the Application Hosts and their consumers to gain access to the P2P trading features and other Power Ledger applications. To synchronize the ecosystem globally and create cross-market electricity compatibility, a second token, Sparkz, is used in Power Ledger's ecosystem transactions. Applications Hosts may convert their POWR tokens to Sparks when the ecosystem has been accessed. “

