PowerPool (CVP) Price Reaches $2.34

PowerPool (CURRENCY:CVP) traded down 5.7% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on October 2nd. In the last seven days, PowerPool has traded up 49.9% against the U.S. dollar. One PowerPool coin can now be purchased for about $2.34 or 0.00004887 BTC on popular exchanges. PowerPool has a total market cap of $81.52 million and approximately $40.18 million worth of PowerPool was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002087 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $27.56 or 0.00057536 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.31 or 0.00002733 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $57.52 or 0.00120070 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 16.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $113.63 or 0.00237196 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002090 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 9.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.23 or 0.00013014 BTC.

PowerPool Coin Profile

PowerPool (CVP) is a coin. Its launch date was August 28th, 2020. PowerPool’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 34,818,901 coins. The official website for PowerPool is powerpool.finance . PowerPool’s official message board is medium.com/@powerpoolcvp . PowerPool’s official Twitter account is @powerpoolcvp

According to CryptoCompare, “The PowerPool is a protocol for pooling governance tokens (GTs), such as COMP, BAL, LEND, YFI, BZRX, AKRO, and many others. It allows the token holders to lend, pool, borrow governance tokens, get income from it, and accumulate governance power in protocols based on Ethereum. The Power Pool's mission is to expand the utility of governance tokens to the end-users and provide new coordination for decision making in the Defi ecosystem. “

