PRCY Coin Tops 1-Day Volume of $1.03 Million (PRCY)

PRCY Coin (CURRENCY:PRCY) traded 2% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on October 2nd. PRCY Coin has a market capitalization of $8.74 million and approximately $1.03 million worth of PRCY Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One PRCY Coin coin can now be bought for about $1.03 or 0.00002158 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last week, PRCY Coin has traded down 10.4% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get PRCY Coin alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002094 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.04 or 0.00002175 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $32.89 or 0.00068866 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $51.32 or 0.00107437 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 9.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $70.80 or 0.00148220 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $47,742.64 or 0.99955641 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,361.91 or 0.07038616 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.20 or 0.00002514 BTC.

About PRCY Coin

PRCY Coin’s total supply is 60,591,920 coins and its circulating supply is 8,479,255 coins. The Reddit community for PRCY Coin is https://reddit.com/r/PRCYCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . PRCY Coin’s official Twitter account is @prcycoin

PRCY Coin Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PRCY Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PRCY Coin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase PRCY Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for PRCY Coin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for PRCY Coin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.