Precigen, Inc. (NASDAQ:PGEN) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Precigen, Inc. (NASDAQ:PGEN) has been given an average rating of “Buy” by the six research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $12.80.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on PGEN shares. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $10.00 price target on shares of Precigen in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. JMP Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price objective on shares of Precigen in a research note on Friday.

Shares of PGEN stock traded up $0.12 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $5.11. The company had a trading volume of 1,303,923 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,358,589. Precigen has a 12 month low of $3.66 and a 12 month high of $11.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 5.43 and a quick ratio of 5.03. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.72 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.51. The company has a market cap of $1.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.52 and a beta of 2.32.

Precigen (NASDAQ:PGEN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.02. Precigen had a negative return on equity of 70.74% and a negative net margin of 107.46%. The company had revenue of $33.58 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.48 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that Precigen will post -0.49 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, major shareholder Trading S.A. Ares sold 18,247 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.69, for a total transaction of $103,825.43. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 22,885,249 shares in the company, valued at approximately $130,217,066.81. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Helen Sabzevari sold 12,531 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.43, for a total value of $68,043.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 1,030,870 shares of company stock worth $6,164,393. Company insiders own 42.70% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Precigen by 134.7% in the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,885 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 3,951 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Precigen in the 1st quarter worth $50,000. Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Precigen in the 2nd quarter worth $68,000. Caption Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Precigen by 119.2% in the 1st quarter. Caption Management LLC now owns 11,882 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $82,000 after purchasing an additional 73,863 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bridgefront Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Precigen by 29.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bridgefront Capital LLC now owns 13,729 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $90,000 after purchasing an additional 3,097 shares in the last quarter. 68.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Precigen

Precigen, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the research and development of synthetic biology technologies. The firm focuses on programming biological systems to alleviate disease, remediate environmental challenges, and provide sustainable food and industrial chemicals. It operates through the following segments: PGEN Therapeutics, ActoBio, Trans Ova and Human Biotherapeutics.

