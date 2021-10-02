Precision Drilling (TSE:PD) Share Price Crosses Above 50 Day Moving Average of $42.26

Shares of Precision Drilling Co. (TSE:PD) (NYSE:PDS) passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$42.26 and traded as high as C$52.67. Precision Drilling shares last traded at C$51.57, with a volume of 71,996 shares trading hands.

PD has been the subject of a number of research reports. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Precision Drilling from C$62.00 to C$65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. TD Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Precision Drilling from C$40.00 to C$50.00 and gave the company a “na” rating in a report on Monday, June 7th. Citigroup restated a “hold” rating on shares of Precision Drilling in a report on Wednesday, September 15th. Raymond James restated an “outperform” rating and issued a C$55.00 price objective on shares of Precision Drilling in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Evercore lifted their price objective on shares of Precision Drilling from C$69.00 to C$70.00 in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Precision Drilling currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$55.67.

The firm has a market cap of C$686.09 million and a PE ratio of -3.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 93.98, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 1.64. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is C$42.26 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$39.67.

Precision Drilling (TSE:PD) (NYSE:PDS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 22nd. The company reported C($5.71) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C($4.55) by C($1.16). The firm had revenue of C$201.36 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$207.50 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Precision Drilling Co. will post -3.8900001 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Precision Drilling Company Profile (TSE:PD)

Precision Drilling Corporation, an oilfield services company, provides oil and natural gas drilling and related products and services in North America and the Middle East. The company operates in two segments, Contract Drilling Services, and Completion and Production Services. The Contract Drilling Services segment offers onshore well drilling services to exploration and production companies in the oil and natural gas industry.

