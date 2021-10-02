Preferred Apartment Communities (NYSE:APTS) vs. Ares Commercial Real Estate (NYSE:ACRE) Critical Survey

Preferred Apartment Communities (NYSE:APTS) and Ares Commercial Real Estate (NYSE:ACRE) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, profitability, dividends, analyst recommendations, risk, earnings and institutional ownership.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

49.6% of Preferred Apartment Communities shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 50.9% of Ares Commercial Real Estate shares are owned by institutional investors. 2.6% of Preferred Apartment Communities shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 2.0% of Ares Commercial Real Estate shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares Preferred Apartment Communities and Ares Commercial Real Estate’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Preferred Apartment Communities 2.73% 0.90% 0.30% Ares Commercial Real Estate 70.97% 9.36% 2.50%

Volatility & Risk

Preferred Apartment Communities has a beta of 1.17, indicating that its stock price is 17% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Ares Commercial Real Estate has a beta of 1.32, indicating that its stock price is 32% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Preferred Apartment Communities and Ares Commercial Real Estate’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Preferred Apartment Communities $502.20 million 1.30 -$177.79 million $1.07 11.64 Ares Commercial Real Estate $82.70 million 8.74 $21.84 million $1.32 11.64

Ares Commercial Real Estate has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Preferred Apartment Communities. Ares Commercial Real Estate is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Preferred Apartment Communities, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings for Preferred Apartment Communities and Ares Commercial Real Estate, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Preferred Apartment Communities 0 1 3 0 2.75 Ares Commercial Real Estate 0 1 3 0 2.75

Preferred Apartment Communities presently has a consensus price target of $13.83, indicating a potential upside of 11.02%. Ares Commercial Real Estate has a consensus price target of $15.63, indicating a potential upside of 1.66%. Given Preferred Apartment Communities’ higher probable upside, equities analysts plainly believe Preferred Apartment Communities is more favorable than Ares Commercial Real Estate.

Dividends

Preferred Apartment Communities pays an annual dividend of $0.70 per share and has a dividend yield of 5.6%. Ares Commercial Real Estate pays an annual dividend of $1.32 per share and has a dividend yield of 8.6%. Preferred Apartment Communities pays out 65.4% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Ares Commercial Real Estate pays out 100.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. Preferred Apartment Communities has increased its dividend for 1 consecutive years and Ares Commercial Real Estate has increased its dividend for 9 consecutive years. Ares Commercial Real Estate is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Summary

Ares Commercial Real Estate beats Preferred Apartment Communities on 11 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Preferred Apartment Communities

Preferred Apartment Communities, Inc. engages in the acquisition and operation of multifamily properties in select targeted markets throughout the United States. It operates through the following segments: Multifamily Communities, Financing, New Market Properties, Preferred Office Properties, and Others. The Multifamily Communities segment consists of company’s portfolio of owned residential multifamily communities. The Financing segment refers to the portfolio of real estate loans, bridge loans, and other instruments deployed by the company to partially finance the development, construction, and prestabilization carrying costs of new multifamily communities and other real estate and real estate related assets. The New Market Properties segment covers portfolio of grocery-anchored shopping centers, as well as the financial results from the retail real estate loans. The Preferred Office Properties segment relates to the portfolio of office buildings. The Others segment includes deferred offering costs. The company was founded by Leonard A. Silverstein and John A. Williams on September 18, 2009 and is headquartered in Atlanta, GA.

About Ares Commercial Real Estate

Ares Commercial Real Estate Corp. engages in originating and investing in commercial real estate loans and related investments. The Company’s investments include senior mortgage loans, subordinated debt, preferred equity, mezzanine loans and other commercial real estate investments, including commercial mortgage backed securities, which are secured, directly or indirectly, by office, multifamily, retail, industrial, lodging, senior-living, self storage, student housing and other commercial real estate properties, or by ownership interests. Ares Commercial Real Estate was founded in September 2011 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

