Premier Foods plc (OTCMKTS:PRRFY) Short Interest Down 50.0% in September

Premier Foods plc (OTCMKTS:PRRFY) saw a large drop in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 400 shares, a drop of 50.0% from the August 31st total of 800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.0 days.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Premier Foods from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th.

Get Premier Foods alerts:

PRRFY stock remained flat at $$8.04 on Friday. Premier Foods has a 12 month low of $5.60 and a 12 month high of $8.23. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $7.70 and a 200 day moving average of $7.26.

Premier Foods plc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes branded and own label food products in the United Kingdom, other European countries, and internationally. It operates through Grocery, Sweet Treats, and International segments. The company offers a portfolio of product categories, including flavorings and seasonings under the Bisto, OXO, and Paxo brands; cooking sauces and accompaniments under the Sharwood's, Loyd Grossman, and Homepride brands; and quick meals, snacks, and soups under the Batchelors and Smash brands.

Featured Article: Channel Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Premier Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Premier Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.