Primas (PST) Price Tops $0.0176 on Exchanges

Primas (CURRENCY:PST) traded up 1.5% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on October 2nd. Primas has a total market capitalization of $926,220.05 and $4.37 million worth of Primas was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Primas coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0176 or 0.00000037 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last week, Primas has traded 7.1% lower against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Primas alerts:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000465 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $171.55 or 0.00357746 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.94 or 0.00006121 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.74 or 0.00001546 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0219 or 0.00000046 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00000639 BTC.

Presearch (PRE) traded up 23.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00000740 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.52 or 0.00003168 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0507 or 0.00000106 BTC.

Primas Coin Profile

Primas (CRYPTO:PST) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was August 21st, 2017. Primas’ total supply is 101,342,466 coins and its circulating supply is 52,692,565 coins. The Reddit community for Primas is /r/Primas and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Primas’ official Twitter account is @PrimasOfficial and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Primas is primas.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Primas is an open content release, recommendation and trading ecosphere. Primas is committed to using the block chain and other technical means to change the existing content market structure. This new content value evaluation system ensures that producers of premium content receive direct benefits. Their blockchain can not be tampered with which provides copyright protection. “

Buying and Selling Primas

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Primas directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Primas should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Primas using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Primas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Primas and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.