Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC Boosts Holdings in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) by 8.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 24,779 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,988 shares during the period. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Eli Lilly and were worth $5,687,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of LLY. Systematic Alpha Investments LLC lifted its holdings in Eli Lilly and by 18.0% in the second quarter. Systematic Alpha Investments LLC now owns 279,303 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,258,000 after acquiring an additional 42,703 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lifted its holdings in Eli Lilly and by 0.7% in the second quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 21,748 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,992,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares during the period. Patriot Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Eli Lilly and by 15.7% in the second quarter. Patriot Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,772 shares of the company’s stock valued at $636,000 after acquiring an additional 377 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Eli Lilly and in the second quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Eli Lilly and by 0.9% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,016,457 shares of the company’s stock valued at $692,333,000 after acquiring an additional 28,284 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.65% of the company’s stock.

In other news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 210,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $235.09, for a total transaction of $49,368,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 108,987,100 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,621,777,339. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders have sold a total of 829,132 shares of company stock valued at $207,594,548 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on LLY shares. Truist assumed coverage on Eli Lilly and in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $262.00 target price for the company. Truist Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $225.00 price target on shares of Eli Lilly and in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on Eli Lilly and from $252.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “conviction-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 14th. Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their price target on Eli Lilly and from $245.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Eli Lilly and from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $244.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, July 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Eli Lilly and presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $257.53.

LLY traded down $1.46 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $229.59. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,215,772 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,495,814. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21. The firm has a market cap of $220.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.42, a PEG ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.25. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $250.32 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $220.71. Eli Lilly and Company has a 52-week low of $129.21 and a 52-week high of $275.87.

Eli Lilly and (NYSE:LLY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The company reported $1.87 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.89 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $6.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.59 billion. Eli Lilly and had a net margin of 22.71% and a return on equity of 119.12%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 22.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.89 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Eli Lilly and Company will post 7.87 EPS for the current year.

Eli Lilly & Co engages in the discovery, development, manufacture and sale of pharmaceutical products. The firm’s products consist of Diabetes, Oncology, Immunology, Neuroscience, and Other therapies. The Diabetes products include Baqsimi, Basaglar, Humalog, Humulin, Jardiance, Lyumjev, Trajenta, and Trulicity.

