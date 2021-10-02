Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC Grows Stake in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT)

Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) by 65.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 35,452 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 14,063 shares during the quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Applied Materials were worth $5,048,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Gleason Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Applied Materials by 124.5% in the 2nd quarter. Gleason Group Inc. now owns 229 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 127 shares during the period. Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Applied Materials during the second quarter valued at $36,000. Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Applied Materials during the first quarter valued at $40,000. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC raised its stake in Applied Materials by 190.5% during the first quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC now owns 305 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, North Star Investment Management Corp. increased its holdings in shares of Applied Materials by 70.6% in the 2nd quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 290 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.37% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Applied Materials stock traded up $0.40 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $129.13. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,458,688 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,543,908. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $135.90 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $133.92. Applied Materials, Inc. has a 12-month low of $56.87 and a 12-month high of $146.00. The company has a market cap of $116.60 billion, a PE ratio of 22.46, a PEG ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 2.17 and a current ratio of 2.98.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 18th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $1.90 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.77 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $6.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.92 billion. Applied Materials had a return on equity of 49.27% and a net margin of 24.54%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.06 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 6.84 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 16th. Investors of record on Friday, November 26th will be given a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 24th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.74%. Applied Materials’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.02%.

In other Applied Materials news, SVP Ginetto Addiego sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.83, for a total transaction of $5,393,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Daniel Durn sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.59, for a total value of $672,950.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 51,000 shares of company stock worth $6,928,710 over the last quarter. 0.37% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

AMAT has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. New Street Research lowered Applied Materials from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $162.38 to $140.00 in a report on Tuesday. Susquehanna Bancshares lowered Applied Materials from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $170.00 to $160.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Applied Materials from $139.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, August 20th. Susquehanna lowered Applied Materials from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $170.00 to $160.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets assumed coverage on Applied Materials in a report on Thursday, August 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $140.00 price objective for the company. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $152.39.

Applied Materials, Inc engages in the provision of materials engineering solutions used to produce new chip and advanced display. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment includes semiconductor capital equipment for deposition, etch, ion implantation, rapid thermal processing, chemical mechanical planarization, metrology and inspection, and wafer level packaging.

