Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC Has $132.53 Million Stock Position in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) by 5.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 370,824 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 20,601 shares during the quarter. Invesco QQQ Trust makes up 7.7% of Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC owned 0.07% of Invesco QQQ Trust worth $132,529,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in QQQ. Affiance Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. Affiance Financial LLC now owns 877 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $311,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. Black Diamond Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Black Diamond Financial LLC now owns 1,648 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $584,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. J. L. Bainbridge & Co. Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. J. L. Bainbridge & Co. Inc. now owns 1,480 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $525,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. Souders Financial Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. Souders Financial Advisors now owns 850 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $301,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Welch Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Welch Group LLC now owns 2,171 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $769,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 44.18% of the company’s stock.

Get Invesco QQQ Trust alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:QQQ traded up $2.22 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $360.18. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 56,375,488 shares, compared to its average volume of 42,569,996. Invesco QQQ Trust has a 52 week low of $266.97 and a 52 week high of $382.78. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $370.89 and its 200 day moving average price is $349.34.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 29th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 21st will be given a $0.414 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 20th. This represents a $1.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.46%. This is an increase from Invesco QQQ Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40.

Invesco QQQ Trust Company Profile

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

Further Reading: Equity Income

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco QQQ Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco QQQ Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.