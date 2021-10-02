Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC Has $17.08 Million Position in iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IGSB)

Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IGSB) by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 311,680 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,673 shares during the period. iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF accounts for 1.0% of Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest holding. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC owned 0.07% of iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF worth $17,083,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sofos Investments Inc. bought a new position in iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF in the second quarter worth $55,000. Sandy Spring Bank lifted its position in iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 32.8% in the second quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 1,230 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 304 shares during the period. Sierra Capital LLC bought a new position in iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF in the first quarter worth $153,000. Gemmer Asset Management LLC lifted its position in iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 22.9% in the second quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC now owns 3,439 shares of the company’s stock worth $188,000 after purchasing an additional 641 shares during the period. Finally, We Are One Seven LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 13.3% during the second quarter. We Are One Seven LLC now owns 4,456 shares of the company’s stock valued at $244,000 after acquiring an additional 523 shares during the period.

Shares of NASDAQ IGSB traded up $0.09 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $54.66. 2,061,112 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,006,901. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $54.76 and its 200-day simple moving average is $54.77. iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $54.48 and a 12 month high of $55.30.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.069 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 1st. This is a boost from iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.07. This represents a $0.83 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.51%.

