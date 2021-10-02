Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC Has $4.82 Million Holdings in iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF (NASDAQ:PFF)

Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF (NASDAQ:PFF) by 6.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 122,554 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,860 shares during the period. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF were worth $4,821,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Traynor Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF by 17.7% during the 2nd quarter. Traynor Capital Management Inc. now owns 57,878 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,274,000 after acquiring an additional 8,695 shares during the last quarter. Slow Capital Inc. boosted its stake in iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF by 13.7% during the 1st quarter. Slow Capital Inc. now owns 56,024 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,151,000 after acquiring an additional 6,744 shares during the last quarter. Avalon Investment & Advisory boosted its stake in iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF by 6.9% during the 1st quarter. Avalon Investment & Advisory now owns 519,753 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,959,000 after acquiring an additional 33,557 shares during the last quarter. Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. boosted its stake in iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF by 407.1% during the 2nd quarter. Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. now owns 30,394 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,196,000 after acquiring an additional 24,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sierra Capital LLC bought a new position in iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,895,000.

iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF stock traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $38.64. 3,660,867 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,605,403. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $39.23 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $38.91. iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF has a 52 week low of $36.11 and a 52 week high of $39.64.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 7th. Investors of record on Monday, October 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.149 per share. This represents a $1.79 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.63%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 1st.

iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF Profile

iShares U.S. Preferred Stock ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results, which correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the S&P U.S. Preferred Stock Index (the Underlying Index). The Underlying Index measures the performance of a select group of preferred stocks listed on the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE), NYSE Arca, Inc (NYSE Arca), NYSE Amex, NASDAQ Global Select Market, NASDAQ Select Market or NASDAQ Capital Market.

