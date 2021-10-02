Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC Has $6.12 Million Stock Holdings in CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX)

Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX) by 211.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 190,720 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 129,435 shares during the period. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in CSX were worth $6,118,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Gemmer Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of CSX by 220.1% in the 2nd quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC now owns 858 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 590 shares in the last quarter. Bellevue Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of CSX by 200.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bellevue Asset Management LLC now owns 900 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in shares of CSX in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Strategic Blueprint LLC acquired a new position in shares of CSX in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of CSX in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. 71.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CSX stock traded up $0.60 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $30.34. 12,352,201 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,071,498. CSX Co. has a 52 week low of $25.13 and a 52 week high of $34.96. The firm has a market cap of $68.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.50, a P/E/G ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.14. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $32.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is $32.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 2.20 and a current ratio of 2.34.

CSX (NASDAQ:CSX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The transportation company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.02. CSX had a net margin of 29.93% and a return on equity of 23.96%. The company had revenue of $2.99 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.94 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.22 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 32.6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that CSX Co. will post 1.51 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 31st were paid a $0.093 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 30th. This represents a $0.37 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.23%. CSX’s dividend payout ratio is 30.33%.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on CSX shares. Evercore ISI reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $34.00 target price on shares of CSX in a report on Friday, September 24th. Zacks Investment Research lowered CSX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $32.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday. TD Securities upgraded CSX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $36.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on CSX from $37.67 to $38.33 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. Finally, Citigroup upgraded CSX from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $34.53.

In related news, Director John J. Zillmer sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.54, for a total value of $503,100.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Nathan D. Goldman sold 35,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.87, for a total transaction of $1,150,450.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 291,487 shares of company stock worth $9,367,739. 0.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

CSX Corp. engages in the provision of rail-based freight transportation services. Its services include rail service, the transport of intermodal containers and trailers, rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. The company was founded in 1827 and is headquartered in Jacksonville, FL.

