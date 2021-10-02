Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC Purchases 20,334 Shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) by 96.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 41,387 shares of the retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 20,334 shares during the quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Walmart were worth $5,836,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WMT. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Walmart in the 2nd quarter valued at about $3,078,000. Alexandria Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Walmart by 5.5% in the 2nd quarter. Alexandria Capital LLC now owns 36,690 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $5,174,000 after buying an additional 1,920 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Global Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Walmart in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $4,627,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Walmart by 50.8% in the 2nd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 122,400 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $17,259,000 after buying an additional 41,247 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Beaumont Asset Management L.L.C. grew its position in shares of Walmart by 6.3% in the 2nd quarter. Beaumont Asset Management L.L.C. now owns 7,559 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,066,000 after buying an additional 451 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 30.22% of the company’s stock.

Get Walmart alerts:

In other Walmart news, major shareholder Jim C. Walton sold 254,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.93, for a total transaction of $38,441,871.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 637,141 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.64, for a total transaction of $95,978,920.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 8,212,124 shares of company stock valued at $1,213,033,182 over the last 90 days. 48.44% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on WMT. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Walmart from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Walmart from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their target price on shares of Walmart from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. Stephens boosted their target price on shares of Walmart from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Finally, DA Davidson reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Walmart in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Walmart currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $168.17.

Shares of WMT traded down $2.33 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $137.05. The stock had a trading volume of 9,996,162 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,219,601. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a current ratio of 0.96. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $145.68 and a 200 day moving average price of $141.35. Walmart Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $126.28 and a fifty-two week high of $153.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $382.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.61, a PEG ratio of 4.21 and a beta of 0.47.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 16th. The retailer reported $1.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.21. Walmart had a net margin of 1.78% and a return on equity of 20.22%. The firm had revenue of $141 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $136.07 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.56 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Walmart Inc. will post 6.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Walmart Profile

Walmart, Inc engages in retail and wholesale business. The Company offers an assortment of merchandise and services at everyday low prices. It operates through the following business segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam’s Club. The Walmart U.S. segment operates as a merchandiser of consumer products, operating under the Walmart, Wal-Mart, and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands, as well as walmart.com and other eCommerce brands.

Further Reading: Understanding dividend yield and dividend payout ratio

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WMT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT).

Receive News & Ratings for Walmart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walmart and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.