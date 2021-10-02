Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC Raises Stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG)

Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG) by 27.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 32,114 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,872 shares during the period. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $4,971,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. J. W. Coons Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. J. W. Coons Advisors LLC now owns 7,413 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,147,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. First PREMIER Bank lifted its holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. First PREMIER Bank now owns 5,770 shares of the company’s stock worth $893,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 6.5% in the 2nd quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 1,122 shares of the company’s stock valued at $174,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Riverpoint Wealth Management Holdings LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Riverpoint Wealth Management Holdings LLC now owns 19,888 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,079,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC now owns 6,580 shares of the company’s stock valued at $968,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VIG traded up $1.52 on Friday, hitting $155.12. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,495,484 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,351,791. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $160.05 and a 200 day simple moving average of $155.51. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a 1 year low of $124.14 and a 1 year high of $163.25.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

