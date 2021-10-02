Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC Raises Stock Position in iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY)

Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY) by 8.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 149,772 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 12,234 shares during the period. iShares Select Dividend ETF accounts for approximately 1.0% of Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 15th biggest position. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC owned about 0.10% of iShares Select Dividend ETF worth $17,466,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Family Management Corp grew its position in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 76.3% during the first quarter. Family Management Corp now owns 231 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 500.0% during the second quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Lake Point Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF during the second quarter valued at about $32,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 125.0% during the second quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 360 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hanseatic Management Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF during the first quarter valued at about $43,000.

Get iShares Select Dividend ETF alerts:

Shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF stock traded up $1.56 during trading on Friday, reaching $116.28. 1,302,111 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 700,018. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $117.34 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $117.55. iShares Select Dividend ETF has a 52-week low of $80.06 and a 52-week high of $124.34.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 27th were given a dividend of $1.032 per share. This is a positive change from iShares Select Dividend ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.95. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 24th. This represents a $4.13 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.55%.

iShares Select Dividend ETF Profile

iShares Select Dividend ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones Select Dividend Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Dividend Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of a selected group of equity securities issued by companies that have provided relatively high dividend yields on a consistent basis over time.

See Also: How to Invest in an Index Fund

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DVY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Select Dividend ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Select Dividend ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.