Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC Raises Stock Position in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) by 14.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 19,365 shares of the retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,456 shares during the period. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Target were worth $4,681,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. HNP Capital LLC grew its stake in Target by 58.6% in the 1st quarter. HNP Capital LLC now owns 9,679 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,917,000 after acquiring an additional 3,575 shares during the period. WINTON GROUP Ltd grew its stake in Target by 6.0% in the 2nd quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 11,640 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $2,814,000 after acquiring an additional 661 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. grew its stake in Target by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 11,837 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $2,351,000 after acquiring an additional 524 shares during the period. Intersect Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Target by 13.6% in the 2nd quarter. Intersect Capital LLC now owns 8,401 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $2,031,000 after purchasing an additional 1,003 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Target by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 189,530 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $37,539,000 after acquiring an additional 592 shares in the last quarter. 76.73% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of TGT stock traded down $0.35 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $228.42. 3,476,303 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,388,198. The firm has a market capitalization of $111.48 billion, a PE ratio of 18.19, a PEG ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $249.68 and a 200 day moving average price of $230.91. Target Co. has a 1-year low of $150.80 and a 1-year high of $267.06.

Target (NYSE:TGT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 17th. The retailer reported $3.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.49 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $24.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.03 billion. Target had a net margin of 6.29% and a return on equity of 44.68%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $3.38 EPS. Research analysts expect that Target Co. will post 12.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 17th will be paid a $0.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 16th. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.58%. Target’s dividend payout ratio is presently 38.22%.

Target announced that its board has initiated a stock buyback program on Wednesday, August 18th that permits the company to buyback $15.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the retailer to repurchase up to 12.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

TGT has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Target from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of Target from $235.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their target price on shares of Target from $265.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Target from $252.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Finally, DA Davidson reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Target in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $252.30.

In other news, insider Don H. Liu sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $261.93, for a total transaction of $785,790.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 62,017 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,244,112.81. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Don H. Liu sold 13,977 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $261.20, for a total transaction of $3,650,792.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 136,744 shares of company stock worth $34,106,184. Company insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Target Company Profile

Target Corp. engages in the operation and ownership of general merchandise stores. It offers food assortments including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items. The company was founded by George Draper Dayton in 1902 and is headquartered in Minneapolis, MN.

