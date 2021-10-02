Primecoin (XPM) Tops 24-Hour Trading Volume of $101,618.00

Primecoin (CURRENCY:XPM) traded down 2.2% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on October 2nd. One Primecoin coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.10 or 0.00000219 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Primecoin has a market capitalization of $3.97 million and $101,618.00 worth of Primecoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Primecoin has traded up 5.4% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

DigiByte (DGB) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0511 or 0.00000107 BTC.

Circuits of Value (COVAL) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0193 or 0.00000040 BTC.

Quark (QRK) traded 16.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0316 or 0.00000066 BTC.

Myriad (XMY) traded up 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0033 or 0.00000007 BTC.

TeeCoin (TEC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Safari (SFR) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0063 or 0.00000014 BTC.

Primecoin Profile

Primecoin (CRYPTO:XPM) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Multiple hashing algorithm. It launched on July 7th, 2013. Primecoin’s total supply is 37,921,835 coins. The official website for Primecoin is primecoin.io . Primecoin’s official Twitter account is @primecoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Primecoin is /r/primecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Primecoin is talk.peercoin.net/c/altcoins/primecoin

According to CryptoCompare, “Primecoin, or XPM, involves a new type of proof-of-work based on searching for prime numbers. Primecoin was created by Sunny King – who also created Peercoin. The block time is one minute and th total number of coins is 3299976 with dynamic difficulty retargetting. “

Buying and Selling Primecoin

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Primecoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Primecoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Primecoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

