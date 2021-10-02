Primecoin (XPM) Tops 24-Hour Trading Volume of $101,618.00

Primecoin (CURRENCY:XPM) traded down 2.2% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on October 2nd. One Primecoin coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.10 or 0.00000219 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Primecoin has a market capitalization of $3.97 million and $101,618.00 worth of Primecoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Primecoin has traded up 5.4% against the US dollar.
Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:
- DigiByte (DGB) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0511 or 0.00000107 BTC.
- Circuits of Value (COVAL) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0193 or 0.00000040 BTC.
- Quark (QRK) traded 16.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0316 or 0.00000066 BTC.
- Myriad (XMY) traded up 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0033 or 0.00000007 BTC.
- TeeCoin (TEC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000007 BTC.
- Safari (SFR) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0063 or 0.00000014 BTC.
Primecoin Profile
According to CryptoCompare, “Primecoin, or XPM, involves a new type of proof-of-work based on searching for prime numbers. Primecoin was created by Sunny King – who also created Peercoin. The block time is one minute and th total number of coins is 3299976 with dynamic difficulty retargetting. “
Buying and Selling Primecoin
It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Primecoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Primecoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Primecoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.
Receive News & Updates for Primecoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Primecoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.