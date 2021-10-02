Primerica, Inc. (NYSE:PRI) Shares Sold by Bank of New York Mellon Corp

Bank of New York Mellon Corp lessened its holdings in shares of Primerica, Inc. (NYSE:PRI) by 4.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 488,467 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 23,946 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned approximately 1.24% of Primerica worth $74,805,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Summit Wealth Group LLC acquired a new stake in Primerica in the first quarter valued at $28,000. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Primerica by 390.2% in the first quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC now owns 201 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Primerica in the first quarter valued at $32,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd lifted its position in shares of Primerica by 164.0% in the second quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 330 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 205 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Primerica in the second quarter valued at $64,000. 89.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE PRI opened at $155.74 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $149.78 and its 200 day moving average price is $152.96. Primerica, Inc. has a twelve month low of $107.63 and a twelve month high of $165.35. The company has a market capitalization of $6.15 billion, a PE ratio of 14.15 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a current ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

Primerica (NYSE:PRI) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The financial services provider reported $3.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.88 by $0.37. The firm had revenue of $654.16 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $617.60 million. Primerica had a return on equity of 23.32% and a net margin of 17.82%. Equities analysts predict that Primerica, Inc. will post 11.63 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 20th were issued a $0.47 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 19th. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.21%. Primerica’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 19.38%.

In other news, President Peter W. Schneider sold 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.54, for a total value of $533,890.00. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 22,672 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,458,386.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Alison S. Rand sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.20, for a total value of $228,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 13,347 shares in the company, valued at $2,031,413.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on PRI. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Primerica from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st. upped their price objective on Primerica from $140.00 to $144.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, June 21st. Finally, William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Primerica in a research report on Monday, September 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Primerica currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $166.00.

Primerica, Inc engages in the provision of financial products to middle-income households. It operates through the following segments: Term Life Insurance, Investment and Savings Products, and Corporate and Other Distributed Products. The Term Life Insurance segment includes underwriting profits in the in-force book of term life insurance policies.

