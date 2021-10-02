Principal Financial Group Inc. Cuts Position in Autoliv, Inc. (NYSE:ALV)

Principal Financial Group Inc. lessened its holdings in Autoliv, Inc. (NYSE:ALV) by 32.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 104,757 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 49,302 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned about 0.12% of Autoliv worth $10,241,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ALV. OLD Mission Capital LLC increased its stake in Autoliv by 73.7% during the 3rd quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 59,767 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $4,356,000 after buying an additional 25,360 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. purchased a new stake in Autoliv during the 1st quarter worth approximately $246,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Autoliv by 22.9% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,326,898 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $308,737,000 after buying an additional 620,080 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in Autoliv by 827.7% during the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 64,094 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $5,947,000 after buying an additional 57,185 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its stake in Autoliv by 554.4% during the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 49,711 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $4,613,000 after buying an additional 42,115 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 36.76% of the company’s stock.

Get Autoliv alerts:

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on ALV shares. TheStreet upgraded Autoliv from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, July 16th. Morgan Stanley upgraded Autoliv from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $85.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, September 24th. BNP Paribas cut Autoliv from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $87.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, September 16th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Autoliv from $99.00 to $95.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 10th. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas cut Autoliv from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $87.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, September 20th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Autoliv presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $96.31.

Autoliv stock opened at $86.09 on Friday. Autoliv, Inc. has a twelve month low of $74.53 and a twelve month high of $108.76. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $91.38 and its 200-day simple moving average is $96.07. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.77 and a beta of 1.84.

Autoliv (NYSE:ALV) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 15th. The auto parts company reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.38 by ($0.18). Autoliv had a return on equity of 24.12% and a net margin of 6.21%. The company had revenue of $2.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.04 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($1.40) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 92.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Autoliv, Inc. will post 6.12 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 9th were given a dividend of $0.62 per share. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 8th. Autoliv’s dividend payout ratio is currently 78.73%.

In other news, insider Frithjof Oldorff sold 1,406 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.05, for a total transaction of $123,798.30. Following the sale, the insider now owns 3,465 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $305,093.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Autoliv Profile

Autoliv, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and supply of automotive safety systems. It operates through the Passive Safety and Electronics segment. The Passive Safety segment includes airbags, seatbelts, steering wheels, and restrain electronics. The Electronics segment comprises of restraint control systems, brake control systems and active safety.

See Also: What is the significance of the death cross?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ALV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Autoliv, Inc. (NYSE:ALV).

Receive News & Ratings for Autoliv Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Autoliv and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.