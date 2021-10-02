Principal Financial Group Inc. Decreases Stock Position in FARO Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:FARO)

Principal Financial Group Inc. lessened its position in FARO Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:FARO) by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 125,540 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 1,936 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned about 0.69% of FARO Technologies worth $9,763,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of FARO Technologies by 13.1% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,252,854 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $281,599,000 after acquiring an additional 377,408 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in FARO Technologies by 10.4% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 14,710 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $1,265,000 after buying an additional 1,384 shares in the last quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. purchased a new position in FARO Technologies during the first quarter worth approximately $522,000. Handelsbanken Fonder AB purchased a new position in FARO Technologies during the second quarter worth approximately $202,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in FARO Technologies by 8.5% during the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 101,419 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $8,780,000 after buying an additional 7,939 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.23% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:FARO opened at $67.40 on Friday. FARO Technologies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $59.35 and a 52 week high of $97.88. The company has a market capitalization of $1.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 60.72 and a beta of 1.33. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $68.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is $75.80.

FARO Technologies (NASDAQ:FARO) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.06. FARO Technologies had a negative return on equity of 0.30% and a net margin of 6.20%. The company had revenue of $82.11 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $83.07 million. Equities analysts expect that FARO Technologies, Inc. will post 0.64 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded FARO Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th.

FARO Technologies Company Profile

FARO Technologies, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, marketing and support of three-dimensional (3D) measurement, imaging, and realization systems. It operates through the following segments: 3D Manufacturing, Construction BIM, and Emerging Verticals. The 3D Manufacturing segment provides solutions for manual & automated measurement and inspection in an industrial or manufacturing environment.

