Principal Financial Group Inc. Has $10.10 Million Holdings in Emergent BioSolutions Inc. (NYSE:EBS)

Principal Financial Group Inc. lessened its stake in Emergent BioSolutions Inc. (NYSE:EBS) by 7.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 160,403 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 13,803 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned 0.30% of Emergent BioSolutions worth $10,104,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lee Financial Co increased its stake in Emergent BioSolutions by 100.0% in the 2nd quarter. Lee Financial Co now owns 800 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the period. Islay Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Emergent BioSolutions in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $88,000. Assetmark Inc. increased its stake in Emergent BioSolutions by 60.0% in the 1st quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,088 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $101,000 after buying an additional 408 shares during the period. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC increased its stake in Emergent BioSolutions by 63.8% in the 2nd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 1,885 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $119,000 after buying an additional 734 shares during the period. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Emergent BioSolutions in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $122,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.12% of the company’s stock.

EBS stock opened at $55.01 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.05, a current ratio of 3.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The company has a market capitalization of $2.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.93 and a beta of 0.91. Emergent BioSolutions Inc. has a 12 month low of $49.35 and a 12 month high of $127.20. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $60.03 and a two-hundred day moving average of $64.96.

Emergent BioSolutions (NYSE:EBS) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.81 by ($1.48). The business had revenue of $397.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $415.73 million. Emergent BioSolutions had a return on equity of 29.10% and a net margin of 17.51%. On average, research analysts expect that Emergent BioSolutions Inc. will post 8.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have weighed in on EBS. TheStreet lowered shares of Emergent BioSolutions from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Emergent BioSolutions from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $65.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $90.20.

Emergent BioSolutions Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and commercialization of medical countermeasures. It offers specialty products for civilian and military populations that address accidental, intentional and naturally occurring public health threats. The firm’s products include ACAM2000, BioThrax, Raxibacuma, Vaxchora, and VIGIV.

