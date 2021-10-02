Principal Financial Group Inc. Has $10.46 Million Stock Position in Getty Realty Corp. (NYSE:GTY)

Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Getty Realty Corp. (NYSE:GTY) by 33.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 335,919 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 83,325 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned about 0.75% of Getty Realty worth $10,464,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Advisors Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Getty Realty during the 2nd quarter worth about $34,000. Logan Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Getty Realty during the 1st quarter worth about $76,000. Bbva USA purchased a new stake in Getty Realty during the 2nd quarter worth about $104,000. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in Getty Realty during the 1st quarter worth about $107,000. Finally, RMR Wealth Builders purchased a new stake in Getty Realty during the 1st quarter worth about $125,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.05% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE GTY opened at $29.98 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.43 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a quick ratio of 2.02, a current ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $31.00 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $31.01. Getty Realty Corp. has a twelve month low of $24.87 and a twelve month high of $34.21.

Getty Realty (NYSE:GTY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.48 by ($0.20). The firm had revenue of $38.26 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $37.56 million. Getty Realty had a net margin of 50.71% and a return on equity of 11.50%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Getty Realty Corp. will post 1.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 7th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.39 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 22nd. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.20%. Getty Realty’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 84.78%.

GTY has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Getty Realty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on Getty Realty in a research note on Friday, September 17th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $31.00 target price on the stock. Finally, JMP Securities upped their target price on Getty Realty from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th.

Getty Realty Corp. operates as a real estate investment trust. It engages in the acquisition, owning, selling, and leasing of convenience store and gas service station properties. The firm operates through the following brands: 76, BP, Citgo, Conoco, Exxon, Gulf, Mobil, Sunoco, Chevron, Global, Fas Mart, Aloha, United Oil, RaceTrac, and Valero.

