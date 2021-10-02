Principal Financial Group Inc. Has $10.75 Million Stake in Horace Mann Educators Co. (NYSE:HMN)

Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Horace Mann Educators Co. (NYSE:HMN) by 0.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 287,211 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,512 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned approximately 0.69% of Horace Mann Educators worth $10,747,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in HMN. Bragg Financial Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in Horace Mann Educators by 127.9% in the first quarter. Bragg Financial Advisors Inc now owns 422,408 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $18,252,000 after buying an additional 237,100 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership acquired a new position in Horace Mann Educators in the first quarter valued at approximately $8,784,000. NFJ Investment Group LLC acquired a new position in Horace Mann Educators in the first quarter valued at approximately $6,338,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Horace Mann Educators by 75.4% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 271,406 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $11,727,000 after buying an additional 116,703 shares during the period. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new position in Horace Mann Educators in the first quarter valued at approximately $4,883,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.80% of the company’s stock.

HMN opened at $40.17 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $40.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is $40.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 0.04 and a current ratio of 0.04. The firm has a market cap of $1.67 billion, a PE ratio of 9.94 and a beta of 0.63. Horace Mann Educators Co. has a twelve month low of $33.04 and a twelve month high of $44.74.

Horace Mann Educators (NYSE:HMN) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The insurance provider reported $1.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $347.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $336.10 million. Horace Mann Educators had a net margin of 12.54% and a return on equity of 9.77%. Horace Mann Educators’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Horace Mann Educators Co. will post 3.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 16th were issued a $0.31 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 15th. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.09%. Horace Mann Educators’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.47%.

In other news, CEO Marita Zuraitis sold 3,333 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.39, for a total transaction of $134,619.87. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Robert Stricker sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.37, for a total transaction of $40,370.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 17,665 shares of company stock worth $708,270. Company insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

HMN has been the topic of several analyst reports. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of Horace Mann Educators from $42.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Horace Mann Educators from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 17th.

About Horace Mann Educators

Horace Mann Educators Corp. is an insurance holding company, which engages in the provision of insurance and retirement solutions to the educators and school employees. It operates through the following business segments: Property and Casualty; Supplemental; Retirement, Life, and Corporate and Other.

