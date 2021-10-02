Principal Financial Group Inc. Has $9.18 Million Stake in Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU)

Principal Financial Group Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU) by 68.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 19,993 shares of the company’s stock after selling 44,037 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Roku were worth $9,182,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of ROKU. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in Roku by 220.7% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,455,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $474,223,000 after buying an additional 1,001,745 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its position in Roku by 2,100.2% during the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 737,064 shares of the company’s stock worth $240,113,000 after buying an additional 703,564 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in Roku by 72.2% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,109,665 shares of the company’s stock worth $361,496,000 after buying an additional 465,293 shares during the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC increased its position in Roku by 347.2% during the first quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 387,265 shares of the company’s stock worth $126,159,000 after buying an additional 300,671 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baillie Gifford & Co. increased its position in Roku by 5.3% during the second quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 3,800,996 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,745,607,000 after buying an additional 191,988 shares during the last quarter. 62.10% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:ROKU opened at $314.46 on Friday. Roku, Inc. has a 12-month low of $194.80 and a 12-month high of $490.76. The company has a quick ratio of 4.50, a current ratio of 4.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.97 billion, a PE ratio of 191.75 and a beta of 1.74. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $359.62 and a 200 day moving average price of $362.21.

Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.38. Roku had a net margin of 9.91% and a return on equity of 12.19%. The firm had revenue of $645.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $618.35 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.35) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 81.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Roku, Inc. will post 1.31 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have issued reports on ROKU. Guggenheim upgraded shares of Roku from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $395.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. Truist Securities upped their price target on shares of Roku from $367.00 to $390.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 27th. Stephens upgraded shares of Roku from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $400.00 to $475.00 in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Macquarie upped their price target on shares of Roku from $400.00 to $485.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 24th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Roku from $450.00 to $410.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $440.59.

In other news, CEO Anthony J. Wood sold 85,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $424.37, for a total transaction of $36,071,450.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Mustafa Ozgen sold 5,093 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $358.02, for a total transaction of $1,823,395.86. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 79,948 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,622,982.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 444,758 shares of company stock valued at $166,485,581. Company insiders own 15.32% of the company’s stock.

Roku Company Profile

Roku, Inc engages in the provision of a streaming platform for television. It operates through the following business segments: Player and Platform. The Player segment consists of net sales of streaming media players and accessories through retailers and distributors, as well as directly to customers through the company’s website.

