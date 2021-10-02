Principal Financial Group Inc. Has $9.65 Million Stock Holdings in MarineMax, Inc. (NYSE:HZO)

Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in MarineMax, Inc. (NYSE:HZO) by 30.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 198,045 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 45,901 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned approximately 0.91% of MarineMax worth $9,653,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in MarineMax in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $201,000. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC increased its position in MarineMax by 123.3% in the 2nd quarter. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC now owns 28,355 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,381,000 after acquiring an additional 15,658 shares during the period. Aigen Investment Management LP increased its position in MarineMax by 16.1% in the 2nd quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP now owns 7,486 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $365,000 after acquiring an additional 1,038 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System increased its position in MarineMax by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 23,281 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,135,000 after acquiring an additional 519 shares during the period. Finally, Citigroup Inc. increased its position in MarineMax by 53.8% in the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 35,829 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,746,000 after acquiring an additional 12,529 shares during the period.

Several brokerages have issued reports on HZO. B. Riley restated a “buy” rating and issued a $65.00 price target (up from $57.00) on shares of MarineMax in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of MarineMax from $68.00 to $67.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of MarineMax from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, September 27th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $56.83.

HZO opened at $51.12 on Friday. MarineMax, Inc. has a twelve month low of $25.54 and a twelve month high of $70.89. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 2.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The company has a fifty day moving average of $50.32 and a 200-day moving average of $51.28. The stock has a market cap of $1.11 billion, a PE ratio of 7.93 and a beta of 1.75.

MarineMax (NYSE:HZO) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The specialty retailer reported $2.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.10 by $0.49. The business had revenue of $666.33 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $615.99 million. MarineMax had a net margin of 7.39% and a return on equity of 29.34%. MarineMax’s revenue was up 33.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.58 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that MarineMax, Inc. will post 6.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

MarineMax, Inc engages in the provision of boating-related activities. The firm sells used and new sport boats, sport cruisers, sport yachts and fishing boats through retail stores. It also provides maintenance, repair, slip and storage services. The company was founded in January 1998 and is headquartered in Clearwater, FL.

