Principal Financial Group Inc. Increases Stock Holdings in Redwood Trust, Inc. (NYSE:RWT)

Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in Redwood Trust, Inc. (NYSE:RWT) by 1.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 794,921 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,078 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned 0.70% of Redwood Trust worth $9,594,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Redwood Trust by 5.6% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,917,191 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $217,747,000 after acquiring an additional 1,113,684 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. boosted its holdings in Redwood Trust by 13.4% in the first quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. now owns 2,588,749 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $26,950,000 after acquiring an additional 305,805 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Redwood Trust by 8.6% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,831,326 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $19,064,000 after acquiring an additional 144,798 shares during the last quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Redwood Trust by 13.0% during the first quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC now owns 1,764,192 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $18,365,000 after purchasing an additional 202,442 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kempen Capital Management N.V. lifted its stake in shares of Redwood Trust by 0.5% during the first quarter. Kempen Capital Management N.V. now owns 1,239,956 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $12,908,000 after purchasing an additional 6,735 shares in the last quarter. 70.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

RWT has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. JMP Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price objective on shares of Redwood Trust in a research note on Friday, September 24th. Raymond James boosted their price target on Redwood Trust from $14.50 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Redwood Trust from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, September 13th. BTIG Research boosted their price target on Redwood Trust from $12.50 to $13.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. Finally, Piper Sandler upgraded Redwood Trust from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $12.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Monday, July 19th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Redwood Trust presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $13.50.

Shares of Redwood Trust stock opened at $13.16 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 6.63, a current ratio of 6.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.97. The firm has a market cap of $1.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.67 and a beta of 0.97. Redwood Trust, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $7.47 and a fifty-two week high of $13.24. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $12.39 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.60.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 23rd were issued a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 22nd. This is a positive change from Redwood Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.38%. Redwood Trust’s dividend payout ratio is 2,100.00%.

Redwood Trust Company Profile

Redwood Trust, Inc is a financial company, which focuses on several distinct areas of housing credit. It operates through the segments: Residential Lending, Business Purpose Lending, Third-Party Investments, and Corporate. The Residential Lending segment consists of a mortgage loan conduit that acquires residential loans from third-party originators for subsequent sale, securitization, or transfer into the investment portfolio.

