Principal Financial Group Inc. Purchases 16,682 Shares of Extreme Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXTR)

Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Extreme Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXTR) by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 891,879 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 16,682 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned about 0.71% of Extreme Networks worth $9,953,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its holdings in Extreme Networks by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 100,742 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,124,000 after buying an additional 942 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Extreme Networks by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 23,706 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $265,000 after buying an additional 1,138 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Extreme Networks by 7.5% during the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 16,504 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $144,000 after buying an additional 1,151 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in Extreme Networks by 7.6% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 16,496 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $185,000 after buying an additional 1,164 shares during the period. Finally, Texas Permanent School Fund raised its holdings in Extreme Networks by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 93,943 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,048,000 after buying an additional 1,615 shares during the period. 83.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have commented on EXTR. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Extreme Networks from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. B. Riley raised their target price on shares of Extreme Networks from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC upgraded shares of Extreme Networks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $13.50.

NASDAQ EXTR opened at $10.29 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.80. Extreme Networks, Inc. has a 12-month low of $3.84 and a 12-month high of $12.29. The company has a market capitalization of $1.33 billion, a PE ratio of 514.50 and a beta of 1.99. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $10.50 and its 200-day moving average is $10.44.

Extreme Networks (NASDAQ:EXTR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The technology company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.08. Extreme Networks had a net margin of 0.19% and a return on equity of 123.54%. The company had revenue of $278.09 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $263.90 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Extreme Networks, Inc. will post 0.39 EPS for the current year.

Extreme Networks Company Profile

Extreme Networks, Inc delivers cloud-driven networking solutions that leverage the powers of machine learning, artificial intelligence, analytics, and automation.

The company designs, develops, and manufactures wired and wireless network infrastructure equipment and develops the software for network management, policy, analytics, security, and access controls.

