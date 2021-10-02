Principal Financial Group Inc. Raises Stake in Astec Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASTE)

Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in Astec Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASTE) by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 157,454 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,032 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned 0.69% of Astec Industries worth $9,910,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Eaton Vance Management bought a new stake in Astec Industries in the first quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC bought a new stake in Astec Industries in the second quarter valued at approximately $39,000. FORA Capital LLC bought a new stake in Astec Industries in the first quarter valued at approximately $70,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in Astec Industries in the second quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in shares of Astec Industries during the first quarter valued at approximately $75,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.18% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Astec Industries stock opened at $55.00 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.25 billion, a PE ratio of 36.42 and a beta of 1.35. The business has a 50 day moving average of $58.67 and a 200 day moving average of $65.13. Astec Industries, Inc. has a 52 week low of $48.41 and a 52 week high of $80.00.

Astec Industries (NASDAQ:ASTE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The industrial products company reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49. The business had revenue of $278.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $304.04 million. Astec Industries had a return on equity of 5.89% and a net margin of 3.36%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.67 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Astec Industries, Inc. will post 1.95 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 11th were issued a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 10th. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.80%. Astec Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 18.49%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Astec Industries from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $51.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, June 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $72.00.

Astec Industries, Inc engages in the manufacturing of equipment and components for the infrastructure, and aggregate and mining industries. It operates through the following segments: Infrastructure Solutions, Material Solutions, and Corporate. The Infrastructure Solutions segment markets line of asphalt plants and related components, asphalt pavers, screeds, milling machines, material transfer vehicles, stabilizers, and related ancillary equipment.

