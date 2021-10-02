Principal Financial Group Inc. Sells 24,568 Shares of Kaman Co. (NYSE:KAMN)

Principal Financial Group Inc. decreased its position in shares of Kaman Co. (NYSE:KAMN) by 11.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 192,279 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 24,568 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned approximately 0.69% of Kaman worth $9,691,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Kaman by 98.5% during the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,169 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 580 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Kaman by 25.0% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,937 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $98,000 after buying an additional 387 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in shares of Kaman during the 1st quarter worth $186,000. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Kaman by 7.3% during the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 3,704 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $190,000 after buying an additional 251 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of Kaman by 138.3% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,757 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $239,000 after buying an additional 2,761 shares in the last quarter. 91.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE KAMN opened at $36.89 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 4.00 and a quick ratio of 2.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.03 billion, a P/E ratio of -20.38 and a beta of 1.33. Kaman Co. has a 1-year low of $33.93 and a 1-year high of $59.79. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $39.43 and a 200 day moving average price of $47.58.

Kaman (NYSE:KAMN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The industrial products company reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.20. Kaman had a positive return on equity of 7.13% and a negative net margin of 6.65%. The firm had revenue of $182.39 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $178.03 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Kaman Co. will post 1.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 21st will be paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.17%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 20th. Kaman’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.91%.

In other Kaman news, Director E Reeves Callaway III sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.07, for a total value of $43,070.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 3,531 shares in the company, valued at $152,080.17. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 1.68% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on KAMN shares. KeyCorp decreased their price objective on Kaman from $65.00 to $59.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. Zacks Investment Research cut Kaman from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 12th.

Kaman Corp. engages in the design, manufacture and distribution of aircrafts, aircraft parts and components. It produces and markets proprietary aircraft bearings and components; super precision, miniature ball bearings; proprietary spring energized seals, springs and contacts; complex metallic and composite aero structures for commercial, military and general aviation fixed and rotary wing aircraft; and safe and arming solutions for missile and bomb systems for the U.S.

