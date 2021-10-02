Principal Financial Group Inc. Sells 37,038 Shares of The Children’s Place, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLCE)

Principal Financial Group Inc. reduced its position in The Children’s Place, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLCE) by 24.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 113,647 shares of the company’s stock after selling 37,038 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned 0.77% of The Children’s Place worth $10,576,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in PLCE. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new stake in The Children’s Place in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC purchased a new position in The Children’s Place during the 2nd quarter valued at about $45,000. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in The Children’s Place by 22.2% during the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,002 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after buying an additional 182 shares in the last quarter. FORA Capital LLC purchased a new position in The Children’s Place during the 1st quarter valued at about $95,000. Finally, USA Financial Portformulas Corp purchased a new position in The Children’s Place during the 2nd quarter valued at about $107,000.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on PLCE shares. B. Riley raised The Children’s Place from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $92.00 to $130.00 in a report on Monday, August 16th. Citigroup lifted their target price on The Children’s Place from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group lifted their target price on The Children’s Place from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 16th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $92.70.

Shares of NASDAQ PLCE opened at $81.31 on Friday. The Children’s Place, Inc. has a 12 month low of $24.15 and a 12 month high of $107.33. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.44, a PEG ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 2.26. The business has a 50-day moving average of $88.36 and a 200-day moving average of $85.68.

The Children’s Place (NASDAQ:PLCE) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 17th. The company reported $1.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $1.21. The business had revenue of $413.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $442.55 million. The Children’s Place had a return on equity of 91.35% and a net margin of 5.17%. The Children’s Place’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($1.48) earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that The Children’s Place, Inc. will post 10.28 earnings per share for the current year.

In other The Children’s Place news, CEO Jane T. Elfers sold 34,225 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.46, for a total value of $3,404,018.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 5.01% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

The Children's Place Company Profile

The Children’s Place, Inc provides apparel, footwear, accessories, and other items for children. It also designs, contracts to manufacture and sell fashionable and value-priced merchandise under the brand names of The Children’s Place, Baby Place, and Gymboree. The firm operates through the following segments: Children’s Place U.S.

