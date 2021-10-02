Principal Quality ETF (NASDAQ:PSET) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Principal Quality ETF (NASDAQ:PSET) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 8,100 shares, a growth of 161.3% from the August 31st total of 3,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 51,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Shares of PSET stock opened at $54.07 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $56.01 and its 200-day moving average price is $53.09. Principal Quality ETF has a 12-month low of $41.51 and a 12-month high of $57.56.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Flow Traders U.S. LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Principal Quality ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $613,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Principal Quality ETF during the second quarter worth $3,787,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Principal Quality ETF during the second quarter worth $266,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Principal Quality ETF by 165.8% during the first quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 18,284 shares of the company’s stock worth $897,000 after buying an additional 11,405 shares during the period.

