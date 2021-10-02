Principal U.S. Small-Cap Adaptive Multi-Factor ETF (BATS:PLTL) Stock Price Up 1.9%

Principal U.S. Small-Cap Adaptive Multi-Factor ETF (BATS:PLTL)’s share price shot up 1.9% on Friday . The stock traded as high as $25.47 and last traded at $25.47. 3 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, The stock had previously closed at $24.99.

The business’s 50 day moving average is $25.15.

Further Reading: What is a trade deficit?

Receive News & Ratings for Principal U.S. Small-Cap Adaptive Multi-Factor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Principal U.S. Small-Cap Adaptive Multi-Factor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.