PRIZM (PZM) Achieves Market Capitalization of $14.55 Million

PRIZM (CURRENCY:PZM) traded up 1.7% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on October 2nd. One PRIZM coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0050 or 0.00000011 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last seven days, PRIZM has traded 14.9% higher against the US dollar. PRIZM has a total market cap of $14.55 million and $19,347.00 worth of PRIZM was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Peercoin (PPC) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.75 or 0.00001586 BTC.

NuBits (USNBT) traded up 40.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00000715 BTC.

Tigerfinance (TIGER) traded 15.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0260 or 0.00000055 BTC.

THECASH (TCH) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0260 or 0.00000064 BTC.

Tchain (TCH) traded up 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

NIX Bridge Token (NBT) traded 27.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $80.59 or 0.00141480 BTC.

About PRIZM

PRIZM (PZM) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. PRIZM’s total supply is 6,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,880,699,442 coins. PRIZM’s official message board is prizmspace.medium.com . PRIZM’s official website is pzm.space/en . PRIZM’s official Twitter account is @PRIZM_ru and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Prizm is a PoS cryptocurrency based on the NEXT core, built with the Java language open source. The unique algorithm of PoS does not depend on any implementation of the “coin age” concept used by other PoS cryptocurrencies and is resistant to so-called “nothing at stake” attacks. Curve25519 encryption is used to provide a balance of security and required processing power among with more commonly used SHA256 hashing algorithms. “

PRIZM Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PRIZM directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PRIZM should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy PRIZM using one of the exchanges listed above.

