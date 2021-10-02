ProBit Token Hits Market Capitalization of $14.25 Million (PROB)

ProBit Token (CURRENCY:PROB) traded 0.2% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on October 2nd. ProBit Token has a total market capitalization of $14.25 million and $21,639.00 worth of ProBit Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One ProBit Token coin can currently be purchased for $0.33 or 0.00000688 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, ProBit Token has traded 11.8% higher against the US dollar.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002077 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $27.70 or 0.00057523 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.35 or 0.00002798 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00002575 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 18.8% against the dollar and now trades at $114.37 or 0.00237503 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $57.71 or 0.00119830 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002080 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 7.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.22 or 0.00012925 BTC.

PROB is a coin. ProBit Token’s total supply is 190,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 43,000,000 coins. The official message board for ProBit Token is medium.com/@ProBit_Exchange . ProBit Token’s official Twitter account is @probit_exchange and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for ProBit Token is www.probit.com/en-us/token

According to CryptoCompare, “PROB is a utility token native to ProBit Exchange. PROB provides benefits for traders including discounts and privileges on the platform. “

