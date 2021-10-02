Progenity, Inc. (NASDAQ:PROG) Short Interest Up 134.5% in September

Progenity, Inc. (NASDAQ:PROG) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 8,840,000 shares, an increase of 134.5% from the August 31st total of 3,770,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 7,180,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.2 days.

Shares of NASDAQ PROG opened at $1.79 on Friday. Progenity has a fifty-two week low of $0.66 and a fifty-two week high of $9.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $142.14 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.41 and a beta of -0.18. The business has a 50-day moving average of $1.35 and a 200-day moving average of $2.58.

Progenity (NASDAQ:PROG) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.65) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.80) by $0.15.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC acquired a new stake in Progenity in the 2nd quarter valued at about $62,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Progenity by 108.1% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 50,728 shares of the company’s stock valued at $181,000 after purchasing an additional 26,354 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in Progenity by 153.3% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 126,278 shares of the company’s stock valued at $451,000 after purchasing an additional 76,424 shares during the last quarter. Armistice Capital LLC lifted its position in Progenity by 189.7% during the second quarter. Armistice Capital LLC now owns 7,597,166 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,122,000 after acquiring an additional 4,974,789 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Athyrium Capital Management LP lifted its position in Progenity by 34.6% during the second quarter. Athyrium Capital Management LP now owns 36,396,907 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,937,000 after acquiring an additional 9,365,281 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.63% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Progenity from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Progenity from $3.00 to $5.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $5.13.

Progenity, Inc, a biotechnology company, provides develops and commercializes molecular testing products in the United States. It offers Innatal, a noninvasive prenatal screening test offered to women early in pregnancy to screen for chromosome abnormalities, such as down syndrome, trisomy 18, trisomy 13, and sex chromosome disorders through the analysis of cell-free DNA; Preparent that screens for carrier status of hereditary diseases prior to or early in pregnancy; and Riscover, a hereditary cancer screen that analyzes 31 genes associated with inherited risk of 12 types of cancers, including the BRCA1/2 genes for hereditary breast, ovarian, colorectal, endometrial, pancreatic, and other cancer syndromes, as well as for the five genes associated with Lynch syndrome.

