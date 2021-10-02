Progenity, Inc. (NASDAQ:PROG) Short Interest Up 134.5% in September

Progenity, Inc. (NASDAQ:PROG) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 8,840,000 shares, an increase of 134.5% from the August 31st total of 3,770,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 7,180,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.2 days.
Shares of NASDAQ PROG opened at $1.79 on Friday. Progenity has a fifty-two week low of $0.66 and a fifty-two week high of $9.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $142.14 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.41 and a beta of -0.18. The business has a 50-day moving average of $1.35 and a 200-day moving average of $2.58.
Progenity (NASDAQ:PROG) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.65) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.80) by $0.15.
A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Progenity from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Progenity from $3.00 to $5.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $5.13.
About Progenity
Progenity, Inc, a biotechnology company, provides develops and commercializes molecular testing products in the United States. It offers Innatal, a noninvasive prenatal screening test offered to women early in pregnancy to screen for chromosome abnormalities, such as down syndrome, trisomy 18, trisomy 13, and sex chromosome disorders through the analysis of cell-free DNA; Preparent that screens for carrier status of hereditary diseases prior to or early in pregnancy; and Riscover, a hereditary cancer screen that analyzes 31 genes associated with inherited risk of 12 types of cancers, including the BRCA1/2 genes for hereditary breast, ovarian, colorectal, endometrial, pancreatic, and other cancer syndromes, as well as for the five genes associated with Lynch syndrome.
Read More: Hold Rating
Receive News & Ratings for Progenity Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Progenity and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.