Project Pai Hits 1-Day Volume of $297,085.00 (PAI)

Project Pai (CURRENCY:PAI) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on October 2nd. Project Pai has a total market cap of $21.28 million and $297,085.00 worth of Project Pai was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Project Pai has traded 10.2% lower against the dollar. One Project Pai coin can now be purchased for about $0.0135 or 0.00000028 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Arweave (AR) traded 20.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $56.33 or 0.00117679 BTC.

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $10.90 or 0.00022768 BTC.

Paxos Standard (PAX) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002066 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002088 BTC.

Carry (CRE) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0095 or 0.00000020 BTC.

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0733 or 0.00000153 BTC.

Ripio Credit Network (RCN) traded 10.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0238 or 0.00000050 BTC.

HoryouToken (HYT) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0052 or 0.00000013 BTC.

HitChain (HIT) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

HalalChain (HLC) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0074 or 0.00000018 BTC.

Project Pai Coin Profile

Project Pai (CRYPTO:PAI) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. Project Pai’s total supply is 1,778,766,470 coins and its circulating supply is 1,575,675,669 coins. Project Pai’s official Twitter account is @projectpai and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Project Pai is /r/ProjectPai and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Project Pai’s official message board is medium.com/project-pai . The official website for Project Pai is projectpai.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Project PAI is developing an open-source, blockchain-based platform designed to allow everyone to create, manage, and use their own Personal Artificial Intelligence (PAI). The PAI Blockchain Protocol (PAI blockchain) enables a decentralized AI economy where application developers can create products and services that will be beneficial to the PAI ecosystem and users can contribute their PAI data to improve and enhance the platform’s AI neural network. In addition, companies and developers can easily create their own token on top of the PAI blockchain to facilitate interaction and transactions in their own unique experiences. PAI is a PoW cryptocurrency based on the Sha256 algorithm. “

