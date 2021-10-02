ProtoKinetix (OTCMKTS:PKTX) Shares Cross Above 50 Day Moving Average of $0.13

ProtoKinetix, Incorporated (OTCMKTS:PKTX)’s stock price passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $0.13 and traded as high as $0.14. ProtoKinetix shares last traded at $0.14, with a volume of 9,690 shares changing hands.

The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $0.13 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.16.

ProtoKinetix (OTCMKTS:PKTX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter.

Protokinetix, Inc is a research and development stage biotechnology company, which engages in the scientific medical research of anti-aging glycoproteins. The company was founded by Grant Young on December 23, 1999 and is headquartered in Marietta, OH.

