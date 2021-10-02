PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC) has been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the thirteen ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and ten have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $138.83.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Rosenblatt Securities assumed coverage on PTC in a research report on Monday, June 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $157.00 target price for the company. TheStreet lowered PTC from a “b+” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their target price on PTC from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th.

In other PTC news, CEO James E. Heppelmann sold 15,000 shares of PTC stock in a transaction on Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.14, for a total transaction of $1,997,100.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 666,919 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $88,793,595.66. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Robert Schechter sold 5,000 shares of PTC stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.92, for a total value of $664,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 21,750 shares of company stock worth $2,896,760. Company insiders own 10.02% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PTC. Red Door Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of PTC during the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC acquired a new position in shares of PTC during the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of PTC by 330.9% during the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 237 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 182 shares during the period. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd increased its position in shares of PTC by 59.5% during the 1st quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 295 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the period. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of PTC during the 1st quarter valued at $76,000. Institutional investors own 84.67% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ PTC opened at $120.51 on Friday. PTC has a fifty-two week low of $79.36 and a fifty-two week high of $153.73. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $129.70 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $134.72. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The firm has a market cap of $14.15 billion, a PE ratio of 59.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.21.

PTC (NASDAQ:PTC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The technology company reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.50. PTC had a return on equity of 18.25% and a net margin of 13.82%. The firm had revenue of $435.67 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $411.43 million. On average, analysts anticipate that PTC will post 2.32 earnings per share for the current year.

PTC, Inc engages in the development and provision of software-based product management and development solutions. It operates through the following segments: Software products and Professional Services. The Software Products segment includes license, subscription and related support revenue for its products.

