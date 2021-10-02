Public Index Network (PIN) Trading Down 4.7% Over Last Week

Public Index Network (CURRENCY:PIN) traded down 2.3% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on October 2nd. One Public Index Network coin can currently be bought for $0.0238 or 0.00000050 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Public Index Network has traded 4.7% lower against the dollar. Public Index Network has a total market cap of $3.63 million and approximately $43,021.00 worth of Public Index Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002104 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.04 or 0.00002181 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $31.88 or 0.00067041 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $49.27 or 0.00103606 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $69.15 or 0.00145414 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $47,483.77 or 0.99850865 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3,355.66 or 0.07056419 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.20 or 0.00002523 BTC.

About Public Index Network

Public Index Network’s total supply is 152,351,008 coins. Public Index Network’s official Twitter account is @pinblockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Public Index Network is https://reddit.com/r/FLOblockchain

Public Index Network Coin Trading

