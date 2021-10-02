Public Joint Stock Company Mining and Metallurgical Company Norilsk Nickel (OTCMKTS:NILSY) Stock Price Crosses Below 50-Day Moving Average of $32.83

Public Joint Stock Company Mining and Metallurgical Company Norilsk Nickel (OTCMKTS:NILSY)’s stock price passed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $32.83 and traded as low as $30.12. Public Joint Stock Company Mining and Metallurgical Company Norilsk Nickel shares last traded at $30.37, with a volume of 30,432 shares changing hands.

Separately, AlphaValue raised Public Joint Stock Company Mining and Metallurgical Company Norilsk Nickel to a “reduce” rating in a research note on Monday, September 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $39.00.

The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $32.83 and a 200-day moving average of $33.61.

MMC Norilsk Nickel PJSC engages in the exploration, extraction, refining of ore and nonmetallic minerals, and sale of base and precious metals produced from ore. It operates through the following segments: GMK Group; South Cluster; KGMK Group; NN Harjavalta; GRK Bystrinskoye; Other Mining; and Other Non-Metallurgical.

