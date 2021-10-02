Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG) Stock Position Lifted by Stephens Inc. AR

Stephens Inc. AR increased its stake in Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG) by 10.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 55,567 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,126 shares during the period. Stephens Inc. AR’s holdings in Public Service Enterprise Group were worth $3,320,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 15.5% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 30,192,545 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,817,893,000 after acquiring an additional 4,055,897 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 8,952,158 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $539,010,000 after buying an additional 320,065 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Public Service Enterprise Group by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 8,756,575 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $525,844,000 after acquiring an additional 236,588 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc raised its stake in Public Service Enterprise Group by 4.9% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 5,931,669 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $354,357,000 after buying an additional 279,310 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. raised its stake in Public Service Enterprise Group by 99.4% during the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 4,390,981 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $264,381,000 after buying an additional 2,188,676 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.24% of the company’s stock.

In other Public Service Enterprise Group news, COO Ralph A. Larossa sold 4,890 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.85, for a total transaction of $307,336.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, VP Rose M. Chernick sold 400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.95, for a total value of $25,180.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 10,980 shares of company stock worth $698,831. 0.52% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $75.00 to $73.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Vertical Research raised shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $67.00 to $69.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Mizuho lowered their price objective on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $67.00 to $66.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $74.00 to $73.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 17th. Finally, KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Public Service Enterprise Group currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $68.78.

PEG opened at $60.46 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $30.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.71, a PEG ratio of 4.99 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated has a 12-month low of $53.77 and a 12-month high of $65.33. The company’s 50 day moving average is $63.05 and its 200 day moving average is $61.83.

Public Service Enterprise Group (NYSE:PEG) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.70. The firm had revenue of $1.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.31 billion. Public Service Enterprise Group had a net margin of 15.49% and a return on equity of 11.40%. The business’s revenue was down 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.79 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated will post 3.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 8th were issued a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 7th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.37%. Public Service Enterprise Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 59.48%.

Public Service Enterprise Group Profile

Public Service Enterprise Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of electric and gas services. The firm operates through the following two segments: Public Service Electric & Gas Co (PSE&G) and PSEG Power. The PSE&G segment engages in the transmission of electricity and distribution of electricity and natural gas.

