Pure Gold Mining Inc. (OTCMKTS:LRTNF) Short Interest Update

Pure Gold Mining Inc. (OTCMKTS:LRTNF) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,666,100 shares, an increase of 142.9% from the August 31st total of 686,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 613,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.7 days.

LRTNF has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Desjardins raised Pure Gold Mining from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Stifel Nicolaus raised Pure Gold Mining from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $1.80.

OTCMKTS LRTNF opened at $0.69 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $0.87 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.08. Pure Gold Mining has a 1 year low of $0.63 and a 1 year high of $2.42.

Pure Gold Mining, Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of gold mineral deposits in Canada. Its projects include Madsen Red Lake Gold Project. The company was founded on November 14, 2005 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

