PutinCoin (PUT) Price Hits $0.0004

PutinCoin (CURRENCY:PUT) traded up 12.7% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on October 2nd. PutinCoin has a market cap of $514,536.20 and approximately $71.00 worth of PutinCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, PutinCoin has traded up 1.2% against the dollar. One PutinCoin coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $48,116.57 or 1.00027190 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $39.46 or 0.00082029 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 7.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.87 or 0.00005965 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.76 or 0.00001590 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 8.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.02 or 0.00056175 BTC.

Tranchess (CHESS) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.19 or 0.00006634 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded up 16.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00001334 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00002115 BTC.

StableXSwap (STAX) traded up 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.82 or 0.00005868 BTC.

Reflexer Ungovernance Token (FLX) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $289.05 or 0.00600893 BTC.

About PutinCoin

PutinCoin (CRYPTO:PUT) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on March 22nd, 2017. PutinCoin’s total supply is 20,109,156,990 coins and its circulating supply is 1,188,750,832 coins. The Reddit community for PutinCoin is /r/PutinCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . PutinCoin’s official website is putincoin.org . PutinCoin’s official Twitter account is @PutinCoinPUT and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for PutinCoin is putincoin.org/forum

According to CryptoCompare, “PutinCoin was created as a virtual tribute to Vladimir Vladimirovich Putin. PUT is a PoW/PoS hybrid cryptocurrency that allows users to mine with computational power or to stake through available balance. “

PutinCoin Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PutinCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PutinCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy PutinCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

