Pylon Finance Reaches Market Cap of $1.16 Million (PYLON)

Pylon Finance (CURRENCY:PYLON) traded 2.9% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on October 2nd. During the last week, Pylon Finance has traded up 11.6% against the US dollar. Pylon Finance has a total market cap of $1.16 million and $1,052.00 worth of Pylon Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Pylon Finance coin can currently be purchased for approximately $78.72 or 0.00164150 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Pylon Finance alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002086 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.04 or 0.00002171 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $32.86 or 0.00068527 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 7.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $51.62 or 0.00107656 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 11.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $70.94 or 0.00147938 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $48,095.57 or 1.00296804 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $3,331.00 or 0.06946348 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.22 or 0.00002540 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Pylon Finance Profile

Pylon Finance’s launch date was August 31st, 2020. Pylon Finance’s total supply is 14,700 coins and its circulating supply is 14,678 coins. The official website for Pylon Finance is pylon.finance/# . Pylon Finance’s official Twitter account is @Pylonfinance and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Pylon Finance is medium.com/@al_92198

According to CryptoCompare, “PYLON is a cryptocurrency token backed by real-world income-generating assets. The PYLON price is supported by the largest Ethereum GPU mining operation in the United States. PYLON is a 100% community-mined token with no presale or pre-mine, and a fixed supply of approx 7700. “

Pylon Finance Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pylon Finance directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Pylon Finance should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Pylon Finance using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Pylon Finance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Pylon Finance and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.