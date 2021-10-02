Q BioMed Inc. (OTCMKTS:QBIO) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Q BioMed Inc. (OTCMKTS:QBIO) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 23,100 shares, a growth of 102.6% from the August 31st total of 11,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 190,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:QBIO remained flat at $$0.75 during mid-day trading on Friday. 47,080 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 79,243. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.75 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.87. Q BioMed has a 52 week low of $0.60 and a 52 week high of $1.59.

Q BioMed (OTCMKTS:QBIO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 14th. The company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by $0.04. The company had revenue of $0.05 million during the quarter.

Q BioMed, Inc operates as a biomedical acceleration and development company. It focuses on acquiring and in-licensing pre-clinical, clinical-stage and approved life sciences therapeutic products. Its products include Strontium-89, MetastronTM, QBM-001, Uttroside-B, and MAN 01. The company was founded by Enrique Navas on November 22, 2013 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

