QANplatform (QANX) Achieves Market Capitalization of $796,964.22

QANplatform (CURRENCY:QANX) traded up 20.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on October 2nd. During the last seven days, QANplatform has traded up 47.1% against the U.S. dollar. QANplatform has a total market cap of $796,964.22 and $565,682.00 worth of QANplatform was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One QANplatform coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0418 or 0.00000087 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Starname (IOV) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $21,754.26 or 0.45238402 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002079 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.65 or 0.00057494 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.33 or 0.00002775 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00002575 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $57.11 or 0.00118761 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $109.33 or 0.00227348 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002082 BTC.

QANplatform Profile

QANX is a coin. QANplatform’s total supply is 3,333,333,000 coins and its circulating supply is 19,057,960 coins. QANplatform’s official Twitter account is @QANplatform and its Facebook page is accessible here . QANplatform’s official message board is medium.com/@qanplatform . The official website for QANplatform is qanplatform.com

According to CryptoCompare, “QANplatform is a quantum-resistant hybrid blockchain platform enables developers and enterprises to rapidly switch to QANplatform or build software applications and run business processes on blockchain by providing a powerful software toolkit. The QAN blockchain platform toolkit includes: open-source code, private and public blockchain, easy setup, fast deployment, simple migration, multi-language development, online developer academy, community support, fast data transactions, low hardware and energy cost, quantum computing resistant security QARK is an ERC-20 Ethereum utility token, an essential part of QAN's platform, with the following functions: Generic smart contract developers get QARK after their code is being reused by the Specific Smart Contract Developers. All developers pay for their smart contract deployment in QARK. Specific smart contract developers pay a fraction of the full price as a license fee to the Generic Smart Contract Developers in QARK. Validator pays a deposit fee in QARK to enter the pool of validators who have the right to validate the following block. Full node providers get a reward in QARK for giving access to their storage for the blocks to be validated (tokens generated by the network), in proportion to the storage actually used by the blocks. Smart contract users pay for transaction fees. Fees are fixed in FIAT, long term predictable. (All operations which modify data require payment of a transaction fee.) “

QANplatform Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as QANplatform directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire QANplatform should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase QANplatform using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

